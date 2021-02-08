Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson will be the guest speaker at the Jones County Republican Women’s monthly meeting noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel).
Watson served as a Republican state senator from Pascagoula for 12 years and was elected Mississippi’s 36th Secretary of State in the most recent election.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by calling/texting 601-422-5888. Lunch is $15.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
