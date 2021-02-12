Speaking to the Jones County Republican Women on Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Watson had a message for those who play partisan politics: “As important as it is for us to get our GOP officials elected, it’s just as important that we hold them accountable.” Cyber security and voting fraud were big topics during last year’s elections, across the country, but those weren’t issues in our state, he said. “I’m proud to say that our polls here in Mississippi have not been breached,“ he said in the meeting at Laurel Country Club. “Mississippi is a bottom-up state, so the elections are handled at a local level. That’s why our circuit clerks are so important, because they do a great job. They don’t get the pats on the back that they deserve, so I’m always happy to pass those out.” Later that day, he met with local election commissioners, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks, above right, and her staff at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel. (Photo by Brad Crowe)
