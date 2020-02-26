I was honored to have Rev. Percy Moore, Pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Soso, open the Senate with prayer on Thursday, Feb. 13, before I led the Pledge of Allegiance. I was equally as honored to have his wife Vanessa to accompany him and meet my many colleagues in the senate, including our presiding officer Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
I was also blessed to meet with the Pierce family from Moselle at the Capitol on Thursday. They were in town attending a Teen Pact Legislative Class.
I was also thrilled to have my junior pages from Heidelberg and Hattiesburg serve last week and learn about the legislative process.
We passed Senate Bill 2257 that will allow the state auditor to review state tax returns to decide if Medicaid recipients are eligible to continue receiving benefits.
It would also empower the auditor to check the eligibility of people receiving the U.S. Department of Agriculture benefits -—TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) —through the state.
Recipients of benefits from either of the programs must have an income that falls within acceptable guidelines. S.B. 2257, which passed on a split vote, would allow the auditor to see if recipients are earning incomes in excess of what is allowed to qualify for program benefits.
The bill will allow the Department of Revenue to forward to the state’s Child Support Unit and the Fraud Investigation Unit of DHS any information on a person delinquent with child support payments. State and federal government can also use the information for collecting its debts from an individual without the need for producing a subpoena or court order.
We also passed Senate 2301 that removes the repealer on current law requiring the names of a lienholder or repair shop listed alongside that of a vehicle owner who receives an insurance payment for a damaged car.
Thank you for allowing me to serve.
•
Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) can be contacted at 601-359-2224 or jbarnett@senate.ms.gov.
