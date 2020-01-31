New teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would start at $37,000 per year under legislation passed unanimously out of the Senate Education Committee on Friday.
Senate Bill 2001 would raise the minimum statutory salaries for all teachers by $1,000 per year, except for teachers with a single “A” license, who would receive $1,110. The legislation now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and committee leadership support studying teacher pay once the session ends to review best practices in other states and develop a plan moving forward.
To track Senate Bill 2001’s progress, visit: http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2020/pdf/history/SB/SB2001.xml.
