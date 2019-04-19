Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department spoke to Kiwanis Club of Laurel this week about gangs that are operating in Jones County. His presentation was followed by a large number of questions from Kiwanis members who were meeting at the Laurel Country Club. From left, program chairman Ben Cole, Carter and Laurel Kiwanis Club President Lowell Howell.
