A Soso man suffered serious injuries when the pickup he was driving ran off the road and overturned on River Road, in south Jones County off Highway 590, late Tuesday afternoon. Weston Daniel Frazier, 33, was trapped in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was smoking when firefighters from Southwest Jones arrived. Some provided medical care while others worked to extricate him from the vehicle. An unidentified volunteer firefighter’s legs can be seen sticking out a window of the overturned truck as he worked to help the victim. Frazier was transported by EMServ Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
(Photo by Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall/Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
