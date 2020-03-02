Members of the Sertoma Club of Laurel presented a $25,000 check to the Children's Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. “Our club chose to establish this $25,000 endowment, which is through the USM Foundation to supplement the Children's Center's budget in the future and forever,” Sertoma President Ryan Mitchell said. “In our local community, we raise funds through our annual golf tournament and long-standing T-Ball program in order to support speech and hearing causes in our community." The money will help provide hearing screenings for young children and treatment for those with hearing impairments. The Children's Center, which was founded in 1974, currently serves more than 120 children with disabilities. Administrators and staff said they appreciate the Sertoma Club's gift. "We are very grateful,” said Sarah Myers, USM's Children's Center Interim director. “These kinds of checks make a huge impact on children and families getting services through the Children's Center. It’s phenomenal!" (Submitted photo)
