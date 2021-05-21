By Cam Bonelli
During National Speech and Hearing Month in May, The Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma Club and the Sertoma Club of Laurel collaborated on a joint effort to donate eight looping systems to help hearing-impaired patients in a clinical setting Wednesday morning.
The clubs donated one to Laurel ENT, one to West Ridge Clinic and five to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Both clubs’ mission is to serve the speech and hearing community through education and support. Heather Gilbert, vice president of both Post Acute Care for SCRMC and the Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma Club, said donating the looping systems was one way to support the hearing impaired. The Sertoma club is personal to Gilbert as her first pair of hearing aids was given to her by the club when she was a child. She has been hearing impaired her whole life.
“One of the most important conversations you can have is with your health care provider,” Gilbert said. “As a hearing-impaired person, I sometimes misinterpret words or only hear every other word.”
Looping technology puts out a electromagnetic magnetic, wireless signal that can be picked up by hearing-assistive devices. The sound is then delivered inside the ears through the hearing aid.
Steve Thrash, secretary of the Pine Belt Men’s Sertoma Club, said the systems are designed for newer hearing aids that have telecoils or t-coils within them. Telecoils are small, copper wires that can receive electromagnetic signals from several sources.
The systems donated to the health care providers will pick up sound from up to two feet away and work as a looping system for the patient. They will be able to hear their doctor much more clearly without as much background noise. The looping systems purchased for the health care providers were $300-$330 each and funded through donations to the clubs.
The technology can also be used in public spaces such as airports and auditoriums. The Sertoma Club of Laurel’s first looping project was at the Laurel Little Theatre, allowing hearing-impaired patrons with t-coil-type hearing devices to tune into the looping system and hear each performance clearly. The club also finished looping projects at four local high school auditoriums.
