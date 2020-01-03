Sertoma Club 2020 officers

Sertoma Club of Laurel officers serving in 2020 are, front from left: Phillip Sapienza, sergeant at arms; Chris Tullos, vice president; Chris Caves, treasurer; Ryan Mitchell, president; Steve Thrash, secretary; Randy Holland, programs chairman; back, Wayne Myrick, historian; Jason Hoffman, membership chairman; Frank Kellums, hearing aid coordinator; Darron Dodd, chairman of the board; Jerry McCreary, parade chairman; Lee Bounds, publicity chairman, and Bo Asmar, tee-ball chairman. The Sertoma Club of Laurel’s mission is to enhance the lives of those who have speech or hearing impairments. The club raises funds through its tee-ball program and annual golf tournament. Funds raised are given back to the local community by providing speech therapy and purchasing hearing aids. Sertoma Club members organize and oversee the annual Sertoma Christmas parade of Laurel. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.