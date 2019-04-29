Registration for the area’s largest and oldest T-Ball program will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11 in the agricultural building at the Laurel Fairgrounds. The registration fee is $40 per child.
The program is open to boys and girls ages 3-6 with no prior coach-pitch or farm league experience. Games are played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the air-conditioned Magnolia Center, so there are no rainouts.
The season begins on Tuesday, May 28 and ends Saturday, June 29, with T-Ball Jamboree Day.
All of the teams are coached by a member of the Sertoma Club.
Contact any Sertoma member or call Bo Asmar at 601-498-3869 for more information.
