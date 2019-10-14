Bethlehem Baptist Church is hosting a sheriff candidates’ forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Independent Joe Berlin and Republican Macon Davis are scheduled to be there to make opening statements, then take questions from the audience. Pastor Dr. Cary Kimbrell will be the moderator. Both candidates have more than 20 years of local law enforcement experience.
Davis beat three-term incumbent Alex Hodge in the primary in August. He has worked with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Laurel and Soso police departments and as a School Resource Officer at South Jones. Berlin is a sergeant with the LPD and has also worked for the Sandersville Police Department.
The General Election is set for Nov. 5.
Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 838 Reid Road, directly across Highway 184 from Walker’s Dairy Bar.
