Sheriff’s request shot down

Clark to handle non-timber bridge inspections
A little exchange at the end of the Jones County Board of Supervisors’ meeting gave a hint about what to expect when budget hearings start next month.
Supervisors set annual meetings for Aug. 13-16. Sheriff Alex Hodge asked if his hearing could be scheduled for 8 a.m. on that Monday, when the budget talks are set to begin.
“Is there any way we could consider meeting in the courtroom?” Hodge asked. “A lot of people are interested in attending.”
Board President Jerome Wyatt said, “No, we’re going to meet here,” in the board room of the courthouse in Laurel.
“I think I’m going to get me a bunch of folks to attend, too,” Supervisor Barry Saul said.
Hodge responded, “That’d be good.”
The sheriff and supervisors have been at odds for years over his budget, but he has been outspoken about it in recent months. He requested $7.3 million for this fiscal year but received $5.5 million.
Shortly after last Monday’s meeting, Hodge posted on Facebook: “The current board of supervisors believe Jones County, MS Sheriff’s Department have too many deputies and plenty of money in our budget. You have spoken loud and clear on this issue and they still are not listening. January 2019 begins qualifying for countywide elections. Please pray about how you can be part of the positive growth for our county. Sheriff Alex Hodge (601) 498-9501.”
Hodge has said that his $5.5 million budget is unrealistic for providing proper law enforcement for the entire county and to operate and adult and juvenile jail. Hodge said he has lost more than a dozen employees since being put under a hiring freeze and being unable to give routine raises.
In other business, the board chose Clark Engineering to handle the inspection of designated bridges in Fiscal Year 2019. The local engineering firm can do inspections of bridges that are constructed of concrete and steel, but it can’t do inspections of bridges that are held up by timber pilings, said Diane Shoe- make with Clark Engineers.
The inspection of bridges that are built with wood has been taken over by the federal government, with inspectors from engineering firms that are approved by the Federal High- way Administration and paid for by the county. More than two dozen local bridges were deemed unsafe by an Arkansas firm and shut down by order of Gov. Phil Bryant this year.
In another matter, Lewis Go- ins and Jamie Keith of the Jones County Soil and Water Conservation District gave their annual report. Goins thanked supervisors “for their leadership” and for being a major contributor to the agency, along with Howard Industries, Masonite and Sanderson Farms.
“We gave Christmas trees to soldiers’ families, ornaments and all,” he said, “and we work with the schools.”
The agency hosted a field day for first- through fifth-graders and had a career day for seventh-graders, as well as contests and other events.
“Your dollars are being well-spent,” he said.
Keith thanked supervisors for their financial help and “for physically being there” when they have special events. “We’re giving back to the earth.”
She said the agency helped the county with five major projects and she thanked the board and its staff for having paperwork “in way ahead of time.” In all, the agency has helped bring in $1.2 million in projects to the county in the last two years, she said. The board unanimously agreed to the following:
• Pay a total of $29,740 to help cover the increased cost of employees’ health insurance plans “so they won’t have to bear the burden,” board President Jerome Wyatt said;
• Give donations to each of the county schools’ football programs and to the 6-, 9- and 11-year-olds’ Dixie Youth Baseball teams that advanced to their respective world series;
• The seized-weapons auction being set for 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center. Only dealers can bid on the weapons.
Luke Ponder of First-Trinity Presbyterian Church gave the devotion and prayer to open the meeting. The board will meet next at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6 at the courthouse in Laurel.
