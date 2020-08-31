The Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team conducted training at an abandoned house in eastern Jones County that the new property owners allowed the team to utilize.
The JCSD SWAT Team consists of a group of “highly motivated, well-conditioned, specially equipped and highly trained law enforcement and support professionals” who are trained to function in “tactical oneness under a variety of situations,” according to the department’s Facebook page. “It is believed that in confronting a criminal with such a superior force that any inclination by the criminal to violent resistance will be discouraged.
“The objective of the JCSD’s SWAT team is to use the minimum amount of force necessary to achieve a successful conclusion of an operation, with minimum hazard to the residents, property and deputies involved. SWAT’s mission is to save lives.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin said he appreciated the owner of the property for letting the department use the house for training.
“SWAT is a support element of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and will be utilized when a situation requires the use of their specialized capabilities,” he said. “SWAT will implement and carry out appropriate tactics in situations that call for specialized law enforcement intervention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.