Shooting has begun for Season 4 of HGTV’s “Home Town,” which features Ben and Erin Napier and showcases Laurel to a national and international audience.
As the first day of filming for the fourth season began Wednesday, Erin Napier posted a message thanking fans.
“I can’t tell you how much we appreciate this job we have,” she wrote. “Because y’all choose to watch it. And so we keep doing this. Filming things and talking about our ideas and dumb jokes and making things we hope will resonate with the people we give them to, and hardly ever thinking about the fact that these little bits eventually become sewn together with other bits and eventually it winds up on international television as one big work of art for better or worse … I can’t tell you how thankful we are for it.”
She wrote that they feel “supremely lucky to have been plucked right out of the blue and to get to tell y’all why we love our town so much week after week.”
Season 4 will have 16 episodes, it’s been reported. Seasons 1 and 2 had 10 episodes and last season had 13. The first episode of Season 4 is likely to start in January.
