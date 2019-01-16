Man, 34, charged with shooting gun at fleeing vehicle
A man who shot a gun at a vehicle fleeing after a reported disturbance was arrested without incident and is now in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. David Harris, 34, is accused of the Monday afternoon shooting. No injuries were reported. Harris, who was charged with attempted aggravated assault, had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning where his bond was set at $20,000.
