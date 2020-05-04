Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked the “amazing Jones County 911 dispatchers,” who answer 911 calls, dispatch emergency services units and coordinate radio traffic in Jones County during their 12-hour shifts. “These dedicated 911 dispatchers literally can handle hundreds of 911 and administrative line calls a day, ranging from the mundane to the life-threatening,” Berlin said. Working day shift on Friday were (front, from left) trainee David Thompson, dispatcher Allison Presley (one year experience), Telecommunications Manager Ramona Dungan (15 years), dispatcher Amanda Beasley (17 years), dispatcher Rachel Hester (nine years); back, Berlin (two years as a dispatcher), dispatcher Kimberly Stokes-Dearmon (four months) and Jones County Emergency Operations Center Executive Director Paul Sheffield (three years as a dispatcher) and working virtually was 911 Administrator LeAnn Blythe (two years with the EOC). “We at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department thank all 911 dispatchers across the nation for their amazing service and dedication,” Berlin said. (Photo submitted)
