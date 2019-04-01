The Northeast Jones Gold Horizons will present “A Time to Say Goodbye” tonight (Tuesday) in the Performing Arts Center on the Northeast Jones Campus.
The show will feature performances by the awarding-winning show choirs from West Jones, South Jones, Wayne County and Northeast Jones. “A Time to Say Goodbye” is presented each year in honor of the seniors from each group.
Performances begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door beginning at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.