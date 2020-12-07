The Laurel Shrine Club’s annual children’s Christmas magic show will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at its location in the Shady Grove Community (4751 Highway 15 North). Award-winning magician Dorian LaChance will entertain children from Laurel, Jones County and the surrounding areas.
Tickets will be available at the door for children and chaperones at no charge. Area merchants and individuals donated the funds to pay for the tickets. The show is a “way to say thank you” to the people who help the Laurel Shrine Club and area Shriners support the children who are tended to by Shriners Hospitals for Chrildren, said club Treasurer Raymon Busby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.