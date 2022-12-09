The Laurel Shrine Club is having its annual Christmas turkey and ham sale on Friday, Dec. 23. The turkeys and hams will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the club headquarters in Shady Grove (4751 Highway 15 North).
For orders of five more, a club member will deliver to local addresses. For more, call Jeff Gardner at 601-935-2975 or Raymond Busby at 601-433-5674.
