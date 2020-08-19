The Laurel Shrine Club is selling racks of ribs and rib plates starting at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28 from its location at 4751 Highway 15 North. Racks of ribs are $20 and rib plates, which include baked beans, potato salad and bread, are $10. Orders of five or more will be delivered in the local area if requested. All will be for sale until sold out. For more information or tickets, call Jeff Gardner (601-935-2975) or Raymon Busby (601-433-5674).
