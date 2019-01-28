The Cupid Shuffle-A-Thon will be in downtown Laurel at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Valentine’s Day weekend. The 546-yard (.5K) race is described as a dash for donuts, drinks and dreams for building up Jones County. Proceeds will benefit the revitalization of historic Boston Park in the Queensburg Community.
Racers are to “dress head to toe” in their best Valentine’s attire to participate in Laurel’s first Cupid Shuffle-A-Thon. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume.
On-site registration, at North 5th Avenue beside the Back Lot at North Magnolia Street, will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will be at 8 a.m. Only those who register by Feb. 6 will receive a T-shirt. Register online at
The fundraiser is being hosted by the Jones County Dream Builders, who are part of the 2018-19 Leadership Jones County program.
Seminar to show how to handle ‘Generations in the Workplace’
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host a program called “Generations in the Workplace” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the C.L. Neil Building at Jones College.
The training, which is another on the Chamber’s “Lunch & Learn” series, will feature MSU Extension governmental training specialist Terence Norwood and MSU Extension economist and community development specialist Rachael Carter.
Those who attend will “discover the characteristics, values, motivations and communications styles of generations, including Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and more,” according to the flier about the seminar. “Participants will walk away with an understanding of how generations influence the workplace and strategy to increase revenue from the generational perspective.”
Those who plan to attend can register at www.jonescounty.com or call 601-649-3031. Chamber members receive two free registrations and additional tickets are $15.
Jasper genealogists to meet Feb. 5
The Feb. 5 meeting of the Jasper County Genealogical and Historical Society will be at the Mary Weems Parker Library at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Earl Faggert, who will be sharing a brief history of Jasper County Confederate units.
Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
Jones County native to sign books Saturday
Robert Rogers, a Jones County native, will have a book signing at Country Cottage at Sawmill Square Mall on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rogers was born in Jones Country, but ended up in California representing real estate clients and eventually took on “work outs” for projects with legal complications until he retired to write books about his experiences and life.
He has written more than 20 books, many set in Mississippi.
JC Black History program to feature MEC leader
Jones College’s Office of Student Affairs will host its annual Black History Leadership program on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. in the JC Fine Arts Auditorium. The public is invited to attend this free event to hear featured guest speaker and COO of the Mississippi Economic Council Cathy Northington.
She will speak on this year’s event theme, “Leading to Make a Difference.”
“I believe Cathy is a perfect example of taking challenges and adversity in life and turning them into something positive. Everyone needs to be reminded of the gifts, skills and talents that they’ve been blessed with and to use them to help others around them. Leaders like Cathy are definitely making a difference in our communities and I thought that her story and experience would be a great reminder for our campus community,” said coordinator of the event and Jones College’s assistant to the president for corporate training Dr. Samuel Jones.
Before being hired as the Chief Operating Officer for the state’s largest broad-based business organization, Northington served the MEC as senior vice president and chief administrative officer. She began at the MEC more than 15 years ago as a part-time employee and has continued to work her way up by managing a variety of key projects and programs.
Since 2007, she has directed the nation’s second-oldest leadership program, Leadership Mississippi. Northington and her team also manage the MEC’s three major meetings: The MEC Annual Meeting, the MEC Hobnob Mississippi and the MEC Capitol Day, which hosts more than 1,500 business and community leaders, and elected officials.
The Jackson native studied marketing at Mississippi College and is a graduate of the Institute for Organization Management, an intensive four-year nonprofit leadership training program conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at the University of Georgia.
