A family of seven escaped from an early morning fire Monday, but six pets didn’t.
Five dogs and a pet rabbit that were being kept for family members who lost their home in an April tornado just down the road all died in the fire that was reported just after 5 a.m. at 2 Greenbriar Lane, near Highway 15 and Trace Road.
Flames were visible through the front windows, kitchen and living room area when volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon arrived on the scene. Firefighters began an aggressive attack and were able to prevent fire damage to most of the back bedrooms. The home sustained major damage.
Homeowner Randy Crocker said his daughter-in-law awakened and felt like she was choking, then notified other family members in time for them to evacuate through their bedroom windows. One resident sustained a minor injury escaping the home. Crocker lives at the home with six family members, including two children.
Family members reported that they kept the hallway door closed, so the bedrooms are closed to the remainder of the home. That habit provided a few more precious minutes for firefighters to arrive and fight the blaze, fire officials said, so they were able to salvage the bedroom area of the home.
The Jones County Fire Council reminded residents to always sleep with bedroom doors closed.
“This simple act can slow a fire’s spread into bedrooms, giving a few extra minutes to escape a fire in the home,” said Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the fire council. “Close before you doze!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.