The South Jones High School Marching Band, War Path, recently competed in the 5A State Marching Championship and brought home the Bronze Medal. The competition was composed of the Top 13 qualifying bands throughout the state. All bands were judged in the areas of general effect, music performance and visual performance. Special awards were also given for color guard and percussion. South Jones was awarded third place overall to win the Bronze Medal and finished second in the music percussion categories and was third place for general effect. The competition show was titled “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter, I.” Soloists included Jared Bush, Chloe Entrekin, Seth Estes, Miguel Gonzalez, Kragen Lewis, Madison Matthew and Joseph Walker Pickering.
