Wooten wins school-board seat in South Jones district
•
It was smooth sailing for incumbents in regional races in the midterm elections, but not for the lone local official who was facing opposition.
Nick Wooten, 43, of Ellisville unseated three-term District 5 school board trustee Lester Boyles with an overwhelming majority, taking 66 percent (1,545) of the votes that were cast in south Jones County precincts, according to final but uncertified election totals. Boyles, who is serving as president of the Jones County School Board, took 34 percent (798). This is his 18th year on the board.
“It was just time for a change,” Wooten said Wednesday morning. “We need someone with kids in school, some skin in the game, doing the decision-making.”
He and his wife Amy have three children in South Jones schools — Tyler, 14, Sydney, 12, and Bryce, 8. Wooten is a district manager with Eastern Energy Services and he and his wife have been active in the school system and youth activities for years, he said. He graduated from West Jones in 1998, and his mother Cathy retired as a longtime secretary of West Jones Middle School two years ago. She died of COVID-19 last year.
“She would’ve loved this,” Wooten said of winning the seat. “She advocated for me to do it ... she always wanted to do what was best for the kids.”
And that’s what he intends to do, Wooten said.
“We’ve always been involved,” he said. But he didn’t know everything about the inner workings of the school board until after he filed qualifying papers to run for the position.
“I didn’t even know it paid anything,” he said with a laugh.
Each of the five members of the board serves staggered six-year terms and makes $200 per month.
“Thank you to everyone that went out and supported me,” Wooten said. “I will do my best to represent you and do what is best for the kids.”
U.S. Reps. Mike Ezell (4th Congressional District) and Michael Guest (3rd Congressional District) won easily in Jones County and their respective districts after doing their heavy lifting in the Republican primaries this summer. Ezell took 74 percent of the vote in Jones County and Guest took 82 percent in the handful of precincts that are in his district in Jones County.
In a Court of Appeals race (District 4, Position 1), Justice Virginia Carlton kept her seat by beating challenger Bruce Burton despite the fact that he outpolled her in Jones County. Justice John Emfinger (District 3, Position 2) was unopposed in his race.
Other Jones County officials ran unopposed into four-year terms, including Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Judge Billie Graham, County/Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson, District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
Almost 17,000 of the county’s 44,646 registered voters participated in the election. That turnout of 38 percent was “better than expected,” Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. “It’s still not where we want it to be, but it’s way better than the primaries.”
Only 5,000 or so voters participated in the party primary elections back in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.