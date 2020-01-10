Anyone planning to grab some fried chicken from the Chantilly Street KFC this weekend will have to reconsider. A small fire broke out at the restaurant Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., causing a shutdown due to smoke damage. Laurel Fire Chief Mark Nichols said the department quickly contained the fire to its origin, air ducts in the ceiling, which will likely need to be replaced along with some electrical wires. The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported. The restaurant will likely open again within a few days.
