South Central Regional Medical Center will host blood drives today (Tuesday) through Friday.
• Today (Tuesday), 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jones County Rest Home, 683 County Home Road, Ellisville
• Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central Place, 2260 Highway 15 North in Laurel
• Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Comfort Care Nursing Center bloodmobile, 1100 West Drive in Laurel
• Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., SCRMC hospital conference rooms, 1220 Jefferson St. in Laurel.
• Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., SCRMC hospital conference rooms, 1220 Jefferson St. in Laurel.
Other area blood drives are:
• Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Health Center bloodmobile, 117 S. 11th Ave. in Laurel
• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moss First Church of God fellowship hall, 249 Jasper Highway 537, Moss
Make an appointment at bloodhero.com.
South Central to host
free vein screening
The Vein Center of South Central Mississippi will host a free vein screening on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. The center is located at 1410 Jefferson St. in Laurel and is part of South Central Regional Medical Center.
While there is no charge for an appointment, an appointment time is required. To schedule an appointment time, call 601-649-5931.
Chronic venous disease of the legs is very common. Approximately half of the U.S. population has venous disease — 50 to 55 percent of women and 40 to 45 percent of men. Of these, 20 to 25 percent of the women and 10 to 15 percent of men will have visible varicose veins. You may notice the darkened leg veins first as a cosmetic nuisance, and a reason not to wear shorts.
Healthy leg veins have valves that keep blood flowing to the heart. Venous reflux disease, also known as chronic venous disease, develops when the valves stop working properly and allow blood to flow backward (i.e., reflux) and pool in the lower leg veins. If venous reflux disease is left untreated, symptoms can worsen over time.
As a result, vein valves will not close properly, leading to symptoms such as:
• Varicose veins
• Leg pain, aching or cramping
• Leg or ankle swelling
• Leg heaviness and fatigue
• Skin changes or rashes
• Ulcers, open wounds or sores
Diabetes support group
at SCRMC Aug. 13
South Central Regional Medical Center will host the South Central Diabetes Support Group session on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. Opthalmologist Dr. Sarah Queck will discuss the importance of proper eye care for those living with diabetes. This event is open to the community and will be at South Central Place in Laurel.
For more information about South Central’s Diabetes Education Services, call 601-426-4934 or visit scrmc.com.
Diabetes can damage the small blood vessels in your retina, which is the back part of your eye. This condition, known as diabetic retinopathy, also increases your risk of having glaucoma, cataracts and other eye problems. If you have diabetes, it is important to be screened annually for diabetic retinopathy.
Jasper genealogists to
talk about old communities
The Jasper County Genealogical Society will meet today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. at the Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library in Heidelberg. The program will consist of a third continued discussion of old communities found in Jasper County, past and present, and where they are actually located.
Members are asked to make a list of places they are familiar with or want to know about. Attempts will be made to have them marked on maps. This program was started two months ago, but due to so many communities being found, the group has needed to extend the research for a third program.
A great deal of interest has been shown in this project, and the group hopes to finish it with this session. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
