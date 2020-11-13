Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 59 was backed up for at least two hours Thursday morning after a crash involving a septic utility truck and a Freightliner.
With multiple vehicles scattered in the roadside ditch, the crash appeared worse than it was; a BMW and a GMC flew off the back of the trailer of an Eagle Express Transit truck driven by Timur Tairov, 31, of New York when the guard rail went through its front end. A B-Clean utility truck, which lost a tank of fluid in the crash, was also in the right-side ditch.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, cruisers responded to a crash report at the 83 mile marker at 8:54 a.m. when the B Clean truck, driven by Kandace Haney, 24, of Laurel reportedly rear-ended the Freightliner about a mile off the Moselle exit. Both vehicles left the roadway. Both drivers and a passenger in the B-Clean truck, Brandon Gardner, 25, of Soso, were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by an EMServ Ambulance.
All parties were buckled in, the MHP reported. What appeared to be septic gray water had spilled in the roadway, causing a noticeable odor.
South Jones Fire and Rescue, Moselle Volunteer Fire Department, Ellisville Fire Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
