Rhonda Smith, DSW, LCSW, therapist at South Central Behavioral Health Services and health columnist for the Leader-Call, recently received her doctorate of social work from the University of Tennessee.
Smith received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi. After completing the required two years post-graduate clinical supervision, she earned a certification in licensed clinical social work. She joined SCBHS as a mental health therapist in 2013.
“It is required that each student complete a full institutional review board-approved research project and write a peer-reviewed article suitable for publication,” she said. “My research and article was ‘Crisis Intervention Team Engagement and Continued Mental Health Care.’ I studied our own Jones County Crisis Intervention Team (sheriff’s department and Laurel Police Department) and their effectiveness in referring individuals in crisis to ongoing mental health treatment. I successfully defended my project on March 26 and plan to publish the article in the near future. I will present my research at the Crisis Intervention Team International Conference in Seattle in August.”
During her time at the University of Tennessee, she was a part of Phi Kappa Phi and Gamma Beta Phi, both national honor societies based on academic excellence. Smith graduated with nearly a 4.0 grade point average and was selected to represent the DSW Class of 2019 at their graduation ceremony.
Smith is located at South Central Behavioral Health Services in Laurel. South Central Behavioral Health Services is an outpatient service that provides individual and family counseling.
To learn more or to make an appointment at South Central Behavioral Health Services, call 601-426-9614 or visit scrmc.com. South Central Behavioral Health Services is located at 2002 D Highway 15 North in Laurel.
