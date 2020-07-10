Bobby Jordan of Soso was speechless when he became the lucky winner of a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126 as part of honoring million-mile safe drivers for Landstar Systems, Inc.
Jordan was among four finalists randomly selected to win the truck, valued at about $150,000. Each of the finalists had driven more than 1 million miles in their careers without an accident.
"It is a great, great honor," Jordan said during a short interview following the virtual unveiling of the winner. "Getting to win this truck is unbelievable."
On the company video, four boxes labeled A through D were displayed and each driver got to pick one box. Jordan picked first and selected D, although at first organizers thought he said "B."
"No, D as in David," Jordan said.
When the box was lifted, Jordan pumped his fist in the air before breaking down in tears.
"The biggest thing I ever won before this was a pair of boots," he said.
Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. The 2020 Landstar All-Star giveaway truck marked the 41st truck giveaway in Landstar’s 32-year history as a company. Jordan leased to Landstar in 1982. He was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 1993 and a Roadstar honoree in 2001. Pilot Flying J was a main sponsor in the giveaway.
