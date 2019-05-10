Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee declared May as Mental Health Month as South Central Behavioral Health Services personnel stood by for the proclamation-signing at City Hall.
He and healthcare professionals, along with agencies across the United States, are working to raise awareness about the many health conditions associated with mental health.
“Why Care?” is the national theme for Mental Health Month in 2019, pointing to statistics such as:
• In the United States, 1 of 5 adults experiences a mental health condition in a given year. That is 46.6 million people per year
• Approximately 60 million people in the United States face the day-to-day reality of managing the symptoms of a mental illness;
• Half of all lifetime mental-health conditions begin by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24. Early intervention programs can help.
SCBHS provides services under the direction of psychiatrists who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of mental-health disorders, including ADHD, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, depression, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety disorders, bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse disorders. The team of experienced professionals at South Central includes physicians, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, counselors, LPNs, activity director and host of behavioral health techs.
Through services at South Central, a wide array of care is available for the mental healthcare needs for all ages, from children to elderly adults. Psychiatric evaluation and treatment is available through inpatient and outpatient services.
The Recovery Center at South Central is an inpatient program that provides a five- to seven-day day alcohol and drug detoxification to secure clinical support through the withdrawal phase for those 18 years and older. The Recovery Center understands detoxification is only the first step to recovery from the disease of addiction. Counselors provide extensive education with a focus to help individuals with a relapse-prevention plan and to assist in referrals to secondary treatment. Psychiatric evaluation is provided by Dr. Amandeep Singh. Aftercare if offered free of charge. For more information about South Central Recovery Center, call 601-426-4381.
Progressions is an outpatient service that allows individuals to receive mental healthcare through intensive services. Located on Highway 15 North, this program allows individuals 18 and older to participate in psychosocial group therapy with supportive counseling under the psychiatric care of Singh. Progressions provides a team of counselors dedicated to positive education and therapy that assists in changing lives for those who struggle with mental-health disorders, including depression, anxiety disorders, bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. For more information about Progressions, call 601-425-3979.
South Central Behavioral Health Clinic is an outpatient service that provides individual and family counseling through providers Dr. Amandeep Singh; Carrie Foxworth, PMHNP; Brett Cutrer, LPC and Rhonda Smith, LCSW, DSW. Mental healthcare for people of all ages are served through the psychiatric clinic that offers a staff of professionals, a comfortable environment and private sessions.
For information about South Central Behavioral Health Clinic, call 601-426-9614.
