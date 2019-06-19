South Central Regional Medical Center will host the South Central Diabetes Support Group on Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. Danette Chancellor, PT, CLT-ALM, with South Central Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, will discuss living with diabetes and how to exercise properly.
Exercise is a crucial component of diabetes management. For those living with diabetes, it is important to avoid potential problems, check blood sugar before, during and after exercise. Studies have shown that exercise can benefit those living with diabetes in many ways. Those include:
• Improve your blood sugar levels.
• Boost your overall fitness.
• Manage your weight.
• Reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke.
•Improve your well-being.
South Central Diabetes Support Group is a monthly meeting offered to educate and support individuals with diabetes and caregivers of people who are diabetic. The meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel.
For more information about South Central’s Diabetes Education Services, call 601-426-4934 or visit scrmc.com.
