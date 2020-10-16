Patient visitation has been expanded at the hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center officials announced.
Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., patients hospitalized on a medical/surgical floor who do not require isolation are allowed to have guests throughout visitation hours. Only one guest will be allowed in a patient room at a time, however. Visitation hours will remain from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of the Intensive Care Unit, which will have its final visitation period at 6 p.m. each day.
“We know limited patient visitation during the pandemic has been difficult on patients, their friends and their family members,” said Beth Endom, Chief Nursing Officer at SCRMC. “Our hearts have gone out to those we have cared for during this time. Patient and staff safety has always been top priority at South Central Regional Medical Center. We review the guidelines provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC daily and expanding patient visitation is within these guidelines.”
SCRMC’s patient visitation changes, Endom said, will allow two supporters to be with the patient in the Labor and Delivery Unit, but only one person at a time will be allowed in the patient’s room. The other support person will wait in a nearby waiting room.
“Two visitors will be allowed per patient visitation period in the ICU; however, they will be allowed to visit the patient one at a time,” Endom said. “This will allow a maximum of eight ICU patient visitors a day, which doubles the number of visitors currently allowed to visit ICU patients.”
Visitation hours for ICU will continue to be 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Visitation will be limited to 20 minutes per time period.
Everyone entering the hospital will continue to be required to wear a mask and will be evaluated at the screening station directly inside the front lobby of the medical center before being allowed access to the hospital. Patient visitation within the hospital will continue to be limited to people 18 or older. Special consideration will be made for end-of-life circumstances.
No visitors will be allowed for patients who are in isolation. Patients who require full-time assistance or care will be allowed to have one caretaker in the room with the patient at all times. This determination will be made during hospital admission.
Patients having surgical procedures and diagnostic tests can have one person join them when entering the hospital. Their guest must remain in the surgery/diagnostic waiting room throughout the patient stay.
“Our Emergency Department continues to be a safe place to receive care,” said Sherry Brewer, Vice President of Clinical and Emergency Services. “We have multiple processes in place to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe.”
All individuals entering the South Central Emergency Department are required to wear a mask and be evaluated and have their temperature taken at a screening station inside the front door of the facility.
The patient visitation policy in South Central’s Emergency Department will not change. All patients who are treated in the facility will continue to be allowed to have one person with them during their Emergency Department stay. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed in the Emergency Department. Special consideration will be made for end-of-life circumstances.
To remain up to date on the visitation policy at South Central Regional Medical Center, visit scrmccovid19.com.
