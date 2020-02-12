Two men got in a fight, one pulled a gun and a bystander took a bullet. That’s what happened at South Park Village in Laurel on Sunday afternoon, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Rontez Jones, 24, of Laurel was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault after firing three shots during what was described as a “verbal altercation” with another man just before 3:30 p.m.
A woman who was outside of the apartments and not involved was struck with one of the bullets from the handgun, Cox said. She was taken by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was identified on numerous Facebook posts as Brittany Arrington.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and was apprehended by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department near Indian Springs Road, Cox said.
“It’s terrible for something like this to happen any time,” Cox said, “but it was pretty outside, so people were outside of the apartment complex and this poor woman, who was not part of the altercation, gets shot.”
Lt. Michael Reaves is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
