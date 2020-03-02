On Feb. 14, Southern Civitan Club and Laurel Board of Realtors hosted a Valentine’s Day party for the residents of the Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. The residents were treated to cupcakes and snacks. Family, friends, club members and staff all enjoyed the social. Both groups hope to partner again to make this an annual event.
Southern Civitan is a chapter of Civitan International. Civitan was founded in 1917 and now has over 30,000 members worldwide. Civitan is the only service organization dedicated to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We are so thankful to the Board of Realtors for co-hosting this event with us,” said Tiffany Parrish, president of Southern Civitan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.