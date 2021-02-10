Southern Civitan Club collected more than 400 handmade and store-bought Valentine’s Day cards and hand-delivered them to nursing homes in Jones County and to the Veterans’ Home in Collins. From left, Southern Civitan President Tiffany Parrish, charter member Julie Brown, board members Debbie Phillips and Michelle Jones, and Vice President Kelli Holston delivered the cards, which were donated by individuals from Mississippi and Arkansas. The club received card donations from The Laurel Library, Pine Belt Mental Health’s Laurel and Waynesboro locations, Petal High School and East Jones Elementary. Club members hope to make this an annual event. Southern Civitan meets the from noon-1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Laurel Country Club. For more, go to www.civitan.org or call 601-422-7575. (Photo submitted)
