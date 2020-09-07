The Laurel Chapter of Southern Civitan International donated a wheelchair-accessible swing to the playground at the Sportsplex on Thursday. City officials and club members present included Ashlynn Arrington, Barbara and Buck Torske, Debbie Phillips, Barbara Holt, Kelli Holston (vice president), Mayor Johnny Magee, Adam Holston, Elvin Ulmer (director of Laurel Parks & Recreation Department), Joy Ulland (secretary/treasurer), Judy Knotts, Judy Brown and Tiffany Parrish (president). Southern Civitan, which was established in Laurel in 2017, “is dedicated to the advancement and uplifting of the intellectually disabled,“ Parrish said. Southern Civitan was established in 1917 by a group of business leaders in Birmingham, Ala., and became a global organization. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.