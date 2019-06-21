Dr. Cameron S. Griffith of Southern Eye Center performed the first Toric ICL procedure in the state on May 30. This corrects myopia (near-sightedness) and astigmatism at the same time. Griffith has been performing Visian ICLs for years and is one of the most experienced implanters of this device in this area.
People previously rejected as LASIK candidates due to severe myopia, astigmatism, thin corneas or chronic dry eye now have an option. Visian ICL TORIC, also known as the Implantable Collamer Lens, is a type of refractive procedure to help correct common visual problems, such as myopia and astigmatism. Simply put, the procedure can be described as additive vision correction. Unlike others, the Visian ICL procedure does not remove corneal tissue, but works in harmony with your natural eyes.
“It can be life-saving. Common accidents or mishaps can be life-threatening for them. These patients are blind without their glasses, and the implant corrects that. It is truly, life-changing,” said Dr. Griffith.
More than 96 percent of patients who’ve had this Toric ICL procedure report 20/20 vision or better. Ultimately what matters most is Patient Satisfaction. Twelve-months postoperative of patients said they would have the Visian Toric ICL procedure again while 95 percent reported excellent or very good vision quality with the Visian Toric ICL. With great vision quality and the ability to resume daily activities in just a few days, Visian Toric ICL met the expectations of most patients.
Clinic Manager and Refractive Coordinator Pam Bates said, “It’s exciting to be able to provide this procedure to those who couldn’t save their child from a swimming pool accident or a burning house if they didn’t have glasses or contacts. This is something we have been waiting for years to be approved by the FDA.”
Over the years, people have developed methods to correct vision of those with extreme nearsightedness which is often a glasses or contacts prescription of -6.0 or higher, but it was a two-step process that involved having both an implant and LASIK. Now, there’s a single procedure available.
For those unfamiliar with Toric ICLs, a patient will undergo a complete medical and eye history check prior to the procedure which typically takes 20-30 minutes, then receive numbing drops and some sedative, but will not be put to sleep. SEC asks that patients come back in two hours after and again the next day.
John Darden, the first SEC patient to receive these implants, reported seeing 10 times better than he did with his glasses only two hours after the procedure was complete.
“You have saved me,” the Smith County Sheriff’’s Deputy said. “You have saved me so much at work. You’re going to make it so much easier. Trying to fight someone, get them in handcuffs and hold my glasses on is impossible!”
For more information on Dr. Griffith or Southern Eye Center, visit www.southerneyecenter.com or call 601-264-3937.
