The Spirit of Southern and BellTones from the University of Southern Mississippi will perform at the Northeast Jones Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday. Northeast Jones Gold Horizons will also present an encore performance of its awarding-winning 2019 show “I Love Lucy.” This will be the last performance of this show. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door beginning at 6 p.m. A portion of the money raised will go toward the Steffan Myers Scholarship Fund for Spirit of Southern.
