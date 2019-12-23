Powers Fire & Rescue delivered dozens of new, donated toys and non-perishable food items to Sandersville Fire & Rescue on Saturday afternoon. These donations will be used to assist tornado victims. Sandersville firefighters were accepting donations of cash, checks, non-perishable food items all weekend at their fire station on East Main Street and at Dollar General on Highway 11 in Sandersville. (Facebook)
