Kim Dearmon, left, and Kelley Faye Parker served as the Santa Christmas Express for Powers Fire & Rescue over the weekend. They made special deliveries to make sure at least 34 children in their community get Christmas presents, thanks to all the donors, including Hellfighters USA. They then headed to Sandersville Fire & Rescue to drop off toys and food donations for tornado victims there. (Facebook)
