From staff reports
A special election for a Mississippi House of Representatives seat in Jones and Jasper counties has been postponed.
Voting for the District 88 seat will be on June 23, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered. The date for the special election had been set for April 21.
Three candidates are seeking the seat — Jason Dykes, Robin Robinson and Michael Walker. The qualifying deadline was March 2. Special elections are non-partisan.
The seat was vacated when Ramona Blackledge resigned just weeks after being elected because the House leadership ruled that longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector could not collect her legislative pay and her state retirement.
