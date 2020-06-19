There will be two local special elections on Tuesday. Voters in 21 Jones County precincts and one Jasper County precinct can go to the polls to pick their next state representative.
Sandersville voters can also cast ballots in a runoff for town representative from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall. Darlene Hill (43 votes) and Robby Scarborough (37 votes) advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after outpolling Patricia Fitzgerald (16) and Woodrow Brownlee (3) in the special election to replace Alderman David Buchanan. He had to step down after moving outside the city limits. On that ballot, townspeople also voted 71-3 to continue their franchise agreement with Mississippi Power for another 25 years.
Absentee voting for the House District 88 seat continues today (Saturday), Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks reminded voters.
The elections will be on Tuesday. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following Jones County precincts: Big Creek, Centerville, Currie, Gitano, Hebron, Soso, Glade, Myrick, Powers, Ovett, Rustin, Tuckers Crossing, Antioch, Landrum, Blackwell, Johnson, Moselle, Rainey, Sand Hill, Shelton and Union. Voters in the Stringer precinct of Jasper County can also cast ballots in the race.
Candidates in the non-partisan race are Robin Robinson and Michael Walker. Jason Dykes will also be on the ballot, but he formally withdrew from the race and will not accept the position if elected, he notified the Secretary of State’s Office.
The seat came open when it was vacated by Ramona Blackledge, who resigned just weeks after being elected because the House leadership ruled that the longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector could not collect her legislative pay and her state retirement.
