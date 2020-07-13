With the passage of Senate Bill 2288 in the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature, the Tribe now has its own unique specialty MBCI license plate available to Tribal Members.
The MBCI License Plate Bill authorizes the issuance of distinctive motor vehicle license tags to tribal members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians who wish to pay the $33 fee for the specialized tag. The tag will feature the tribal seal with the word “Chahta” and eight diamonds to represent the Tribal communities.
MBCI license plate applicants will be required to present either an MBCI issued tribal identification card, certificate of degree of Indian blood or a non-enrolled member certificate of degree of Indian blood. Once 300 tags are ordered, production will begin. All organizational funds will be distributed back to the tribe for use in specialty population needs such as Tribal Elders.
Learn more about Mississippi Specialty License Plates by visiting the state Department of Revenue website at www.dor.ms.gov/TagsTitles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.