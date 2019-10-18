Girls ages 8-13 are invited to attend the upcoming session of “Girl Talk,” presented by Forrest General’s Spirit of Women, to learn about the physical and emotional changes that happen during adolescence.
Katherine P. Alexis, M.D., will talk with young girls about what they can expect as they enter their teenage years and help unravel the mysteries of the changes that those years bring.
This session of Girl Talk will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Spirit of Women Conference Room at 28th Place (421 South 28th Ave., Hattiesburg). The cost to attend for one adult and one child is $20 for Spirit of Women members and $30 for non-members. There is a charge of $5 for each additional child to attend. A light dinner will be served.
To register, visit forrestgeneral.com/girltalk, or call Spirit of Women at 601-288-4968. The reservation deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted.
For more on Spirit of Women events or Forrest General services, visit
