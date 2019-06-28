Candidates Bill Waller Jr., Sam Britton and Mark Baker will be guest speakers when the Jones County Republican Women host their monthly meeting at noon Wednesday at The Gables (1919 Bush Dairy Road, Laurel).
Waller, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, is running for governor. Southern District Public Service Commissioner Britton is running for Secretary of State and state Rep. Baker is running for attorney general.
The meeting is open to guests.
For more information, call 601-422-7575 or email jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
