A statewide Mississippi Human Trafficking Council has been created and launched, it was announced this week by Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorneys Mike Hurst and Chad Lamar, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher and Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn.
The MHTC’s mission will be to prevent trafficking, protect victims and prosecute criminals using a victim-centered, collaborative and multi-disciplinary model. The Council will be led by three co-chairs — Susan Bradley, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Mississippi; Kathlyn Van Buskirk, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Mississippi; and Ashlee Lucas, Mississippi Human Trafficking Coordinator, Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
“The Department of Justice is proud to announce the formation of the Mississippi Human Trafficking Council, which will serve as a crucial component to ongoing efforts to secure justice for victims of sex and labor trafficking crimes,” Dreiband said. “This is the first statewide trafficking council, and it will help law enforcement more effectively prosecute criminals and protect the rights of victims. This is another strong step in the Department of Justice’s commitment to fighting violent crime and protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”
Hurst added, “Human trafficking is a crime against humanity, and the monsters who commit these crimes against our children and our fellow human beings will continue to face swift and certain justice in our district.”
Fisher said, “The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is dedicated to building an effective Human Trafficking Division to combat those who prey upon, victimize and traffic others for sexual or labor purposes.
“With the aid of the Human Trafficking Council, MDPS’ Human Trafficking Division has access to a team of state and federal resources to thwart these threats to our communities.”
The council will have a steering committee, overseen by the council co-chairs, and will be made up of the five subcommittee chairmen. The steering committee will serve as the primary policy-making body of the council.
The council will also consist of five subcommittees and will focus on all forms of domestic and international human trafficking.
