State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs of Laurel will resign from his position at the end of July, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Tuesday.
“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” said Dobbs, who used to work at South Central Regional Medical Center. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”
Dobbs said he also would like to step back into the academic world. He has had numerous faculty positions at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and he hopes to teach and train health-care professionals about public health and infectious disease.
He began his career at MSDH in 2008 and has taken on numerous roles, including District Health Officer, State Epidemiologist and Deputy State Health Officer. His passion has always been infectious disease treatment, and he has served in various roles related to that field, such as medical director for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, clinical consultant for the Southeastern National TB Center and infectious disease consultant for several hospitals throughout Mississippi.
State Board of Health Chairman Dr. Thad Waites said the board has always fully supported Dobbs in his role as Mississippi’s State Health Officer, but he also understands his desire to return to the clinical side of medicine.
Daniel P. Edney, MD, FACP, has been selected Deputy State Health Officer. Edney is a long-time resident of Vicksburg, and a graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical School, where he graduated summa cum laude and with other honors.
Edney is also a member of the American Medical Association and the Mississippi State Medical Association, where he serves as past president.
The board will take up the issue of interim State Health Officer in an upcoming meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.