Andrea A. Sanders received unanimous Senate confirmation to lead Mississippi’s child welfare agency in achieving its mission to protect the state’s most vulnerable children.
Acting upon a Feb. 24 advise-and-consent recommendation from the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, the full Mississippi Senate confirmed Sanders as the third commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, established in 2016 by the Mississippi Legislature. The department has 1,500 employees.
“The MDCPS team performs critical work every day that directly and significantly impacts the lives of vulnerable Mississippi children and their families,” Sanders said. “We must get this work right. There is too much at stake for us not to achieve our mission. We are intentionally building a state of hope for the children and families of Mississippi. They deserve nothing less than the absolute best we can provide.”
In October, Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Sanders to her current post.
“Commissioner Sanders is the right person at the right time for MDCPS,” Reeves said. “Her organizational leadership experience combined with her personal and professional commitment to compassionate service delivery, accountability, professionalism and empathy are what the agency needs to ensure safe children and strong families across our state.”
A McComb native who resides in Jackson, Sanders holds a law degree from the Mississippi College and a master’s in social work from Tulane. Before assuming her current MDCPS responsibilities, Sanders served as general counsel and principal deputy executive director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, where she also served on the Senior Leadership Team and held administrative responsibility for the state’s subsidized child-care program. She brings additional experience as an attorney in private practice, for the judiciary, as a clinical therapist with families, children and adolescents, and as a hospital administrator in both the public and private sectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.