The Mississippi Senate unanimously approved and co-authored legislation raising teacher pay by $1,000. New teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would receive a $1,110 increase, raising starting teacher pay in the state to at least $37,000 a year.
Senate Bill 2001 now moves to the House for consideration.
“All members came together today in an effort to continue to show our public educators they have our support and, most importantly, our respect,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said.
Hosemann and leadership, including Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar and Vice Chairman David Blount, support studying teacher pay once the session ends to review best practices in other states and develop a plan moving forward. DeBar and Blount co-authored the legislation.
To track Senate Bill 2001’s progress, visit: http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2020/pdf/history/SB/SB2001.xml.
