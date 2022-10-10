The Metro Jackson American Heart Association, with support of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance, is collaborating with the Mississippi Fire Academy to fill an urgent CPR training need. Every public high school in Mississippi is eligible to receive a CPR in Schools Training Kit. The kits contain 10 mannequins each and are sustainable and reusable, meaning the schools can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to their communities.
The CPR in Schools Training and the kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief. Everything teachers need to properly educate students is included: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, mannequins and a mannequin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.
